Home States Odisha

GCF official’s wife gets threat call, seeks police help

His brother was kidnapped and murdered by those involved in the racket, he alleged.

Published: 16th February 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The wife of Sarada Charan Khatua, an executive of Jabalpur-based Gun Carriage Factory whose body was found last week, lodged a complaint with police on Friday for receiving threat calls. She told police that she is being threatened for pursuing the case.

Khatua’s wife Mausimi has sought security for her family from Odisha Police. “I received the threat call in the morning and the person threatened me of dire consequences in Hindi,” she said.

Khatua, who was working as Junior Works Manager in the gun factory, was missing since January 17. He was found dead in an isolated area of Jabalpur last week. While police initially termed it a suicide, the autopsy revealed that he was murdered. The death has drawn public attention as Khatua was being questioned by the CBI over alleged supply and use of Chinese parts in the Bofors guns manufactured by the factory.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Prakash Pal said Khatua’s father Kalandi Khatua has lodged an FIR at Jagatsinghpur police station over the threat call and a case has been registered. Investigation is on with the help of cyber police to trace the mobile number from which the call was made, he added.

Earlier, Mausimi had filed an FIR at Jabalpur police station alleging that Khatua was killed because he was in possession of some important information relating to CBI’s investigation. 

Khatua’s brother Ranjan, who is also working at GCF, said Sarada was aware about the involvement of higher officials in the scam. Instead of German parts, Chinese parts were supplied to GCF for manufacturing Bofors and Dhanush Artillery gun. 

His brother was kidnapped and murdered by those involved in the racket, he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp