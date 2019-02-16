Home delivery of RoR fails speed post test

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The State Government’s initiative to dispatch record of rights (RoR) through speed post has failed to yield results in Berhampur tehsil. Since launching of the system on January 1, not a single land records has been sent to the claimants through speed post.

While more than 300 applications have been received at tehsil office seeking home delivery of land records, the registering officer has failed to provide the record due to technical snag in the software. As a result, citizens who have applied for land records in cases of sale, gift, exchange, partition deeds and mutations are running from pillar to post to get their documents.

In November last year, the State Government had decided to launch the initiative in order to provide further boost to public service delivery. A software was developed and launched across the State on January 1 to generate land records and RoR after an order is passed in mutation cases. The applicant will need to pay `80 as user fee and `40 as postal charges to avail the service. But it failed to meet the desired target due to snag in the software.

Meanwhile, resentment is brewing among the applicants over the inordinate delay in issuing land records through speed post. Expressing dissatisfaction over the issue, Ramkrishna, who has applied for a RoR in December and is yet to receive the document said, earlier, the RoRs were made available within a month. A land buyer is supposed to get the ROR within three working days from the date of application.

Another applicant Samarendra Dash who had applied for RoR of his house at Dharmanagar in the city expressed similar views. After launching of the service, it was targeted that people looking to execute a land or property deal at the sub-registrar’s office need not wait in queue to collect the document. The deed was supposed to be delivered at the doorsteps of people by the respective tehsils. India Post was assigned the responsibility of delivering the RoRs.