Kalia from Kendrapara for landless

KENDRAPARA: Taking KALIA scheme to its next stage, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday initiated disbursal of financial assistance to landless farmers and agricultural workers. The first instalment of Rs 5,000 was provided to 3.5 lakh landless farmers and farm labourers in the first phase. A total of 10 lakh beneficiaries will be provided with Rs 12,500 in three instalments for taking up livelihood activities like livestock rearing, mushroom cultivation, bee keeping, duckery and fishing.

Addressing a massive gathering of farmers at Baro, on the outskirts of the town, Naveen said, “The Government deposited Rs 5,000 in the bank accounts of landless farmers on Friday through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under KALIA scheme. More landless labourers and sharecroppers will be benefited soon.”

Under KALIA, financial assistance of Rs 25,000 will be provided to small and marginal farmers over five crop seasons so that they can purchase inputs like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and pay labourers while the landless farmers and agriculture workers will be provided with Rs 12,500 in three instalments. In the first phase of KALIA, 12.45 lakh small and marginal farmers have already been provided with Rs 5,000 assistance.

“The prime objective of all rural development programmes is to improve the quality of life in villages, where a major chunk of the State’s population resides. The State Government is determined to help the poor and downtrodden for which we have started the Rs 1-a-kg rice scheme, among others. A large number of women are being empowered through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the State”, he added.



Referring to PM-KISAN Yojana launched by the Centre recently, the Chief Minister said it was not inclusive as it excluded the landless sections. “I have written to the Prime Minister for their inclusion in the scheme”, he said.

Naveen also laid foundation stones and inaugurated several projects worth Rs 173 crore for the district. He inaugurated mega lift irrigation projects at Deulatara under Rajkanika block and Dimiripala under Aul block, built at a cost of Rs 54.56 crore besides a 33 KV electricity sub-station at Jariabada.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stone for 35 km saline embankment from Panchupali to Rangani, which will protect the seaside villages from tidal waves and salinity. He also laid the stones for roads from Kendrapara to Indupur, Alapua to Damodarapatana, Jagannathpur to Mehindinagar, river embankments from Jagannathpur to Koilipur village, Community Health Centre at Marsaghai, tehsil offices at Rajkanika and Rajnagar.

At the meeting, Naveen remembered former chief minister Biju Patnaik’s long association with Kendrapara and said, the land was his “Karmabhoomi.”

Ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit, at least 10 BJP and Congress activists, including district BJP president Durodhan Sahoo, were taken into preventive custody. They were released after Naveen’s departure.