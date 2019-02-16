Man alleges murder of newborn son

By Express News Service

NIMAPARA: One Balaram Sethi of Seulakhala village has filed a police complaint alleging that his 23-day-old boy child was killed by his wife Kuntala Sethi.

In a complaint to Puri SP, Sethi alleged that his wife Kuntala was having an affair with her uncle Ajaya and had left for her father’s house at Kheluri village under Pipili police limits. Balaram and Kuntala were married in 2009 and she gave birth to twin sons at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, last month.

But, Balaram was not allowed to meet his sons, he alleged in his complaint. On February 5, the duo killed one son and are planning to kill another, Balaram stated in his complaint. DCPO Manoj Tripathy said the matter is under investigation.