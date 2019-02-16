Plant at Rayagada for LPG users of S Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha will soon have its sixth LPG bottling plant at Rayagada as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a Navaratna PSU under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, is going to set up a new facility in South Odisha region.

The facility at Rayagada will be HPCL’s second plant after its Jatni unit in Khurda district. While Indian Oil has two plants at Balasore and Jharsuguda, Bharat Petroleum has one at Khurda and is coming up with another at Balangir.

The current bottling capacity of the four plants is 2.8 crore cylinders per annum. In addition to the proposed LPG bottling plant at Rayagada, one of the Oil Marketing Companies also has plans to set up a facility at Bhubaneswar.

With the commissioning of three new bottling plants, Odisha will have a total of seven plants having bottling capacity of about 4.06 crore cylinders per annum.

DGM (Bhubaneswar LPG Region) of HPCL Dharmendra Behura said the bottling plant at Rayagada will be constructed at IID Centre, about 5 km from Rayagada railway station. The plant will be spread over 21 acre of land and will have a capacity of filling 42 lakh cylinders per year. It is expected to be made operational by September, 2020, he said.

Once commissioned, the new plant will supply LPG cylinders to consumers in 11 districts of Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangapur, Boudh, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Nuapada besides Rayagada.

The Rayagada LPG bottling plant will play a major role in catering to the massive increase in demand for cooking gas from 1.06 lakh per month in 2014 to 2.06 lakh a month in 2019 in these districts.

“HPCL has 26.64 lakh customers in the State who require about 1.3 crore cylinders in a year. The consumption is expected to increase to 1.6 crore cylinders by 2020. With the LPG demand growing in the State, particularly in Western and South-western Odisha, Rayagada was chosen considering the logistics advantage of the location,” Behura added.

There has been a significant growth of cooking gas consumption in Odisha as the LPG consumer base of 20.22 lakh as on June, 2014 has grown to 76.65 lakh by February 1 this year with an increase 279.1 per cent. The demand for packed LPG in the State was 3.2 crore last year and the figure is expected to reach 4.3 crore by 2020.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Rayagada plant on February 19.