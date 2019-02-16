Home States Odisha

Posters blight on Bomikhal flyover ahead of inauguration

Just a few days before its inauguration, the newly-constructed Bomikhal flyover has been defaced with posters. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Just a few days before its inauguration, the newly-constructed Bomikhal flyover has been defaced with posters. The much-awaited bridge is being painted ahead of its inauguration which is slated to take place within a week or two. However, posters of political parties, educational institutions and private agencies have been pasted on its walls and pillars, thereby defacing the bridge prior to its opening for the public. 

Sources said the Public Works department has spent `15 lakh to paint the bridge. 
Locals said though there is provision of penalty for putting up posters unauthorisedly, lack of enforcement by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given a free hand to parties and agencies to openly breach the civic regulations.  

Executive Engineer of Roads and Buildings Division-IV Pramod Kumar Nayak said police and civic authorities have already been asked to act against those who have put up posters on the pillars of the bridge. 

Surprisingly, the BMC, which had carried out a drive during the Hockey World Cup last year to penalise such violators, is yet to act in this matter. 

BMC Deputy Commissioner Srimanta Mishra said the enforcement team of the Corporation will issue notice to agencies which have put up the posters. Fine will also be collected from them towards removal of the posters and painting of the defaced portions of the bridge.  

Work on the Bomikhal flyover, which has been delayed by at least four years, is on the verge of completion. PWD officials said the work is expected to be completed this week following which the bridge will be opened for public.

