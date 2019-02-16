Science programme by ILS

Home States Odisha

Published: 16th February 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) will organise a State-level outreach programme for school and college students on February 28 as part of National Science Day celebration. 

The science outreach programme will be organised on ILS campus in the City and seven other places. ILS will be partnering with MPC Autonomous College at Baripada, NC Autonomous College at Jajpur, Dhenkanal Autonomous College at Dhenkanal, Udayanath Autonomous College of Science & Technology at Adaspur in Cuttack, Maa Jhadeswari College at Dhama in Sambalpur, Kamgaon Junior College at Kamgaon in Bargarh and Rayagada Autonomous College for the purpose.

ILS Director Ajay Parida said the programme aims to instill scientific tamper in young minds and give exposure to students in the field of science and technology. ILS will organise lectures, interactive sessions with scientists as well as science exhibitions during the event. Essay and debate competitions on the theme ‘Science for People and People for Science’ will also be organised for students.

ILS has advised students to visit its website www.ils.res.in or contact the college authorities for participation.

