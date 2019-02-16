Home States Odisha

Streamline procurement, ZP members demand

The district has a target of completing 13,221 houses under these three schemes in the current financial year.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Zilla Parishad (ZP) members of Malkangiri have demanded uninterrupted paddy procurement and provision of tent houses and drinking water at all the procurement centres in the district from next year.

Raising the paddy procurement issue at the ZP general body meeting on Friday, they expressed resentment over mismanagement of mandis by LAMPS authorities during paddy procurement for kharif crop season that concluded on February 4. 

They said farmers who managed to sell paddy have not received their dues till date. They also demanded that procurement should be re-started till all the paddy stock is purchased by LAMPS.

The ZP members also raised issues related to non-payment of wages to ‘beedi’  workers and their exploitation. DRDA Project Director Lingaraj Panda said a committee has been formed by the district administration to look into problems being faced by ‘beedi’ workers.

The house also discussed rural housing projects under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,  Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana and Nirman Shramik Pucca Ghar Yojana. The district has a target of completing 13,221 houses under these three schemes in the current financial year.

