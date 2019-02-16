Home States Odisha

Sundargarh blocks shut down over dist demand

The demand for district status to Bonai sub-division by bifurcating Sundargarh is gathering pace with politicians cutting across party lines supporting it. 

By Express News Service

A dawn-to-dusk bandh was observed in Bonai, Lahunipara, Koida and Gurundia blocks of the sub-division by Bonai District Action Committee (BDAC), comprising representatives of various political, apolitical outfits and intelligentsia on Friday over the demand.

Functioning of educational institutions, government offices, banks and postal offices was paralysed. Markets and business establishments remained closed. Protestors picketed on NH-143 and 520 and mineral transportation in Koida mining circle was hit. 

CPM MLA of Bonai Laxman Munda said from geographical, economic and administrative point of view, Bonai deserves to be made an independent district to help take the fruits of development to remote pockets of the district.

Munda and his party participated in the stir which was joined by BJP’s Bonai organisational district president RB Pradhan, former Zilla Parishad president and BJD leader Ranjit Kisan, former Bonai MLA of Congress Janardan Dehuri, former Zilla Parishad member of JMM Patras Ekka and former elected members of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

However, the demand is being vehemently opposed by two factions of Sundargarh Zilla Adivasi Mulwasi Bachao Manda (SZAMBM) which alleged that it is a conspiracy to de-schedule the Scheduled district of Sundargarh. Earlier on January 22, tribals under the banner of the SZAMBM faction led by Bagi Lakra had taken out a rally in Rourkela to oppose district status demand for Rourkela and Bonai. 

Eight days later, the rival faction of SZAMBM led by Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey had also hit the street.

