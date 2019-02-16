Home States Odisha

Villagers cry foul over poor quality road work

The newly constructed cement concrete (CC) road at Patapur in Kujang block here has developed cracks at different places.

Published: 16th February 2019

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The newly constructed cement concrete (CC) road at Patapur in Kujang block here has developed cracks at different places. Alleging use of substandard material in construction, locals have demanded a probe into the poor quality work.

The 200-foot long stretch from Patapur anganwadi centre to Main Road was constructed under Gopabandhu Gramin Yojana (GGY) at an estimated cost of `two lakh four months back. While the work order was issued to Junior Engineer of Kujang block Dhananjay Nayak, the construction work was carried out by a contractor and it was completed in October 2018.

Locals alleged that even though it has not rained ever since the road had been  constructed, it has developed cracks which clearly indicates that substandard material was used. Similarly, several rural roads in the block have been lying in a precarious condition due to lack of repair and maintenance despite huge flow of funds, they said.

Villagers of Patapur alleged that lack of supervision on the part of the Junior Engineer has led to the situation. The contactor engaged for the work has used low quality materials, they said and demanded a probe into the matter.

Similarly, the 11-km road from Kokadiha to Garei village in Naugoan block has been damaged despite utilisation of crores of rupees in the last two decades. While  former legislator Jotish Das had sanctioned lakhs of rupees from his MLALAD fund in 1985-1990, former MLA Umesh Swain had also released fund in 1990-1995. This apart, ` four crore was spent for making the road concrete in 2000. Later, crores of rupees were sanctioned for widening and repairing of the road in 2015-2016. But now the road has turned into deathtraps for commuter with potholes dotting the stretch.

Assistant Engineer of Kujang Ramesh Chandra Sethi said the department has received the allegations regarding poor quality work at Patapur village. A departmental inquiry is being conducted, he added.

