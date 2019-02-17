Anxiety grips Congress ticket aspirants in Odisha as elections near

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Anxiety has gripped ticket aspirants of the Congress in the three Assembly segments of the district as the party has started its candidate selection exercise.

While the first round meeting of the screening committee concluded on Friday at Bhubaneswar, the panel has received at least three to four applications from each constituency.

The conditions put forth by the committee for ticket aspirants like services rendered to the party and positions held in the past have compounded their worry. While sitting MLA of Jagatsinghpur Chiranjeeb Biswal has been confirmed of the ticket, the selection process is on for Tirtol, Balikuda-Erasama and Paradip seats.

Party sources said the final list will be announced by March first week. Leaders who have been serving the party since long on different positions will be given priority but winnability will be supreme. Party’s poor performance in the 2009 and 2014 elections in these constituencies has delayed finalisation of names by the screening committee, they added.

Tirtol Assembly segment, reserved for SC, has three applicants including convenor of State Congress SC Cell Debendra Mallick. Former minister late Laxman Mallick’s daughter Pratima and advocate Raj Kishor Behera who had suffered defeat twice from the seat are also in the race. In 2014 elections, Behera had secured 33.21 per cent votes against BJD candidate Rajashree Mallick who cornered 55.2 per cent votes.

Similarly, former MLA Lalatendu Mohapatra, son of ex-minister Basudev Mohapatra, Congress leader Sarada Jena, working president of district unit Sibabrat Das and advocate Susant Kanungo have submitted their applications for Balikuda- Erasama seat. In 2014 elections, BJD candidate Prasanta Muduli had defeated Lalatendu by a margin of 29,354 votes.

For Paradip seat, trade union leader Bapi Sarkhel, senior leaders Pramoda Jena and Narayan Chandra Jena have applied for party tickets. Sarkhel was defeated from the seat in 2014 by sitting MLA Damodar Rout with a margin of 38,600 votes. Despite Sarkhel’s alleged involvement in several criminal cases, including Posco violence and murder of Seaways Shipping’s manager Mahendra Swain, he is likely to get Congress ticket for his stronghold in the region.

This apart, former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai, Devi Prasad Mallick and Prasant Mallick have applied for Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary seat.