Banks asked to meet credit target under PMEGP

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday asked commercial banks operating in the State to meet the annual target by expediting sanction and disbursement of assistance under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

PMEGP assistance, a major credit-linked subsidy programme implemented by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), of `51.88 crore has been disbursed during the current financial year till February 15 for promotion of 2,079 MSME units. Under the Centrally sponsored scheme, a target of sanctioning 3,088 projects worth `77.19 crore has been set for banks for 2018-19 fiscal year.

Presiding over a meeting of the sub-committee of State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) on MSME here, Additional Chief Secretary MSME LN Gupta requested banks to expedite sanction and disbursement of assistance against eligible pending loan applications before the end of this month. Director, KVIC said those applicants who have repaid the first loan under PMEGP and are ready to provide 10 percent contribution can avail the second loan for expansion and up-gradation of their projects up to `1 crore. The maximum subsidy on the second loan would be `15 lakh.

Under the MSME support and outreach programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched in November last year, loan up to `1 crore is sanctioned online within less than one hour with interest subvention of 2 percent for for all GST registered MSME units. SLBC convenor PKC Dash informed that 469 branches of various commercial and Gramya Banks have been declared as specialised MSME bank branches to cater to the requirements of MSMEs in the State.

Representative of SIDBI informed that MUDRA loans of `1,152 crore sanctioned to 62,077 loan beneficiaries have been covered under Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU). Director Industries said that 67,500 MSMEs have gone into production (GIP) in the current financial year till the end of January, 2019 with an investment of `4,050 crore and employment to 3,37,500 persons.