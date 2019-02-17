BhubaneswarOne bags Geospatial Excellence Award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The GIS-based web portal of the Capital City, BhubaneswarOne.in, has bagged the Geospatial Application Excellence Award from the Centre.

The award was given to Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) at the recently held Geo-Smart India 2019 event at New Delhi. General Manager, BSCL, Saroj Kumar Swain received the award from Minister of State for External Affairs General Vijay Kumar Singh.

‘BhubaneswarOne.in’ was launched by BSCL in May 2016 under Bhubaneswar Smart City Project which was developed by ESRI India on ArcGIS platform.

The portal contains a large number of Geo-Spatial data collected from different government departments and civic bodies for their use in various services.

Presently the portal is in use for compiling Comprehensive Development Plan maps, revenue data, Airports Authority of India Zone Maps, point of interest data and other useful GIS information.

Bhubaneswar Development Authority is in the process of integrating the portal with online building plan approval system, said sources.

The BSCL will also integrate Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre, Smart City Systems, e-Governance applications and other applications with Bhubaneswarone.in soon for better service delivery and decision making, the officials said.