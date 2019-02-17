Cartist Yatra comes to Capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Automobile and art may seem an unlikely combination. But at Cartist Yatra, which is underway in the city, artists have given a new dimension to this combination. The result is stunning pieces of automobile craft.

The second edition of the unique Cartist Yatra reached Bhubaneswar on Friday after travelling through Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore, Goa, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam. It is based on the theme of ‘Unity’. This year, Cartist Yatra is travelling to 21 cities, 12 States and 2 union territories with pit stops at 10 prime locations, covering a distance of 8,100 km in a span of 80 days to unite over a 1,000 artists from different cultures and backgrounds,” said Himanshu Jangid, convenor of Cartist Yatra, being organised by Cartist, a Rajasthan-based organisation promoting automobile art.

At least 10 cars painted in various designs are being showcased as a part of the yatra at the Esplanade One mall in the city. Jangid said, Cartist promotes the idea of using car or any other automobiles as a canvas by artists. The exhibits include a 1929 Chevrolet convertible, an AC Cobra, Standard Herald, the Hindustan Ambassador, an Innova, a Ritz, wire frames of Maruti Gypsy and Maruti 800 and an autorickshaw. They have been painted in Gond art, abstract and various other designs. An interesting exhibit is a Beetle that has been designed from 200 wheels.

Jangid, who is also an art collector, says while art is mostly confined to galleries and museums, his initiative attempts at taking art to masses through automobiles.

One of the highlights of the festival is furniture prepared from scrap of a Mercedes car. Cartist has recently launched ‘Project Rebirth’ that aims to create furniture and artefacts out of scrap cars to achieve sustainable reuse and upcycling of automotive parts, said Jangid. He has created a dining table, a study table, a bed and a coffee table from different parts of a scrap Mercedes car.