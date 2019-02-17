Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik promises unitary varsity status for Bhawanipatna Autonomous Government College

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced to upgrade the Bhawanipatna Autonomous Government College to a unitary university.

BHAWANIPATNA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced to upgrade the Bhawanipatna Autonomous Government College to a unitary university. On his Kalahandi visit, he inaugurated 22 projects and stated that Government Women’s College at Bhawanipatna would also start Science stream from the ensuing academic session 2019-20.

Locals have been demanding upgradation of Government Autonomous College of Bhawanipatna to an affiliated university for Kalahandi and Nuapada ever since the Task Force on Higher Education made the recommendation to Higher Education Department in 2009. 

At the event that was attended by members of 21,000 women SHGs, Naveen said in the last 18 years, Mission Shakti has empowered 70 lakh, women. They are not only financially independent now but are also taking care of education and health of their children. He announced that Ama Gaon Ama Bikash scheme, Mission Shakti Gruhas will be constructed in all the 6798-gram panchayats of the State which will be the meeting place and sales outlet for Mission Shakti products. 

The Chief Minister distributed Rs 15,000 seed money to the new SHG groups and Rs 3000 to each of the women SHGs to purchase smartphones for digital empowerment.

“SHGs will be eligible to get loans from all banks with zero per cent interest up to `3 lakh and the difference in interest will be borne by the State Government,” he said. 

Naveen inaugurated the Ret Medium Irrigation project which has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 728 crore to irrigate 8518 hectare of land in 74 villages under Bhawnaipatna, Narla, Kesinga and Lanjigarh blocks. The foundation for the project was laid in 2007. 

He also inaugurated three 100-bed ST/SC hostels in Gochadengen and Manikera under M Rampur block and Pastikudi of Kesinga block, 16 concrete drying platform and thrashing floors in Dharamgarh and Thuamul Rampur blocks, piped water supply projects in Madingpadar and Dumerbahal under Bhawanipatna block and two mega lift irrigation projects at Palam and Hatikhoj villages under Kesinga block.

