February 20 deadline for CCTV in exam centres across Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The higher secondary schools which have been designated as Plus II examination centres but do not have CCTV camera facility will be closed by February 20. This was announced by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Saturday.

The tough stand from the Council comes as many of the centres are yet to install the closed circuit cameras for the final year examination even after the State Government declared the provision as mandatory.

While practical examinations for Plus II courses is scheduled to start from February 28, the theory papers will begin on March 7.

However, sources said out of 1,091 examination centres only around 800 have installed CCTV cameras on their campuses and classrooms so far.

“We have asked all the centres to install CCTV cameras before February 20. The centres which fail to comply with the Government order will be closed and arrangements for the students will be made at nearby centres,” said CHSE Examination Controller BK Sahu. The provision had been introduced to bring more transparency, he added.

The School and Mass Education Department officials had earlier stated that installation of CCTV cameras at examination centres would be made compulsory for annual Plus II exams from this year onwards. The Higher Secondary Schools will be allowed to utilise school development fund for installation of the cameras, it had stated.

The CHSE has also asked all 202 examination management hubs in the State to make necessary arrangements including adequate security arrangement at the hubs with the help of local administration and police for storage and distribution of question papers for the exams which will continue till March 30.

Around 3.68 lakh students will appear the annual Plus II examination in various streams this year, CHSE officials said.