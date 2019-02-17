Gahiramatha marine sanctuary home to more dolphins than Chilika Lake

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Gahiramatha marine sanctuary within Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district is home to 126 dolphins, 13 more than Chilika Lake.

Forest officials had counted only 113 dolphins in Chilika lake during the recent census. The marine ecosystems in Odisha have recorded a drastic drop in the population of dolphins from 469 in 2018 to 259 this year.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife Management) Pradipta Kumar Sahoo said, “In Gahiramatha marine sanctuary, we sighted 14 Irrawaddy dolphins, 14 bottlenose dolphins and 98 Humpback dolphins this year during the one-day census conducted on January 19.”

He said three Irrawaddy dolphins and two Bottle Nose dolphins were sighted in Balasore district while 15 Humpback dolphins were sighted at Rushukulya river mouth in Ganjam district.

“The reduction in a number of dolphins compared to last year could be due to a migration of species from Chilika lake and other water bodies to the deep sea. Climate change and bad weather may also be the reasons for dolphins to migrate towards the deep sea,” said former wildlife researcher of Odisha Lala Aswini Kumar Singh.

He said death is not a reason behind the decline in numbers as few carcasses of dolphins were washed ashore on the beaches in the State.

The census report revealed that the population of dolphins has alarmingly decreased this year in Gahiramatha marine sanctuary and its nearby areas.

The forest officials counted 126 dolphins recently whereas the number was 307 in 2018, he said.

DFO of Bhitarkanika Bimal Prasan Acharya said, “Forest officials conduct dolphin census to a distance of only one kilometre from the coast due to which it is not possible for us to count those in deep sea.”