Home States Odisha

Gahiramatha marine sanctuary home to more dolphins than Chilika Lake

The marine ecosystems in Odisha have recorded a drastic drop in the population of dolphins from 469 in 2018 to 259 this year. 

Published: 17th February 2019 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Dolphins at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary. | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Gahiramatha marine sanctuary within Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district is home to 126  dolphins, 13 more than Chilika Lake. 

Forest officials had counted only 113 dolphins in Chilika lake during the recent census. The marine ecosystems in Odisha have recorded a drastic drop in the population of dolphins from 469 in 2018 to 259 this year. 

Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife Management) Pradipta Kumar Sahoo said, “In Gahiramatha marine sanctuary, we sighted 14 Irrawaddy dolphins, 14 bottlenose dolphins and 98 Humpback  dolphins this year during the one-day census conducted on January 19.” 

He said three Irrawaddy dolphins and two Bottle Nose dolphins were sighted in Balasore district while 15 Humpback dolphins were sighted at Rushukulya river mouth in Ganjam district.

“The reduction in a number of dolphins compared to last year could be due to a migration of species from Chilika lake and other water bodies to the deep sea.  Climate change and bad weather may also be the reasons for dolphins to migrate towards the deep sea,” said former wildlife researcher of Odisha Lala Aswini Kumar Singh. 

He said death is not a reason behind the decline in numbers as few carcasses of dolphins were washed ashore on the beaches in the State.

The census report revealed that the population of dolphins has alarmingly decreased this year in Gahiramatha marine sanctuary and its nearby areas.

The forest officials counted 126 dolphins recently whereas the number was 307  in 2018, he said.

DFO of Bhitarkanika Bimal Prasan Acharya said, “Forest officials conduct dolphin census to a distance of only one kilometre from the coast due to which it is not possible for us to count those in deep sea.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp