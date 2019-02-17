Long wait as mortal remains reach late

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A pall of gloom descended on Biju Patnaik International Airport here as coffins carrying the mortal remains of two Odisha jawans, martyred in Pulwama terror attack, were brought in a special plane on Saturday afternoon.

Wrapped in Tricolour, the coffins carrying the bodies of CRPF personnel - havildar Prasanna Kumar Sahoo and constable Manoj Behera were kept in a bivouac on the airport premises. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram, DGP Dr RP Sharma, senior police officers and CRPF officers paid floral tributes to the jawans.

A guard of honour was given amidst chants of ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ and ‘Saheed jawan amar rahe’ by hundreds of people who had gathered at the airport. The bodies were later taken to their native villages in Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts for the last rites.

“Our effort will be to provide every possible support to the families of martyred jawans,” said Vitul Kumar, IG, CRPF, Odisha Sector.

Earlier in the day, it was an agonising wait for the relatives of the martyrs as the plane carrying the bodies reached here nearly eight hours late as the Indian Air Force plane developed a technical snag at Patna airport.

The IAF plane was carrying mortal remains of eight CRPF personnel - two each from Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal, one each from Jharkhand and Assam. It had reached Patna airport on Saturday morning where it developed the snag. The officials had to call in additional planes to ensure that the bodies are sent to their respective native places without any additional delay. The special plane carrying bodies of two Odia jawans left Patna at about 2 pm and reached here around 4.30 pm.

People from all walks pay tributes

Bhubaneswar: People from all walks of society condemned the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama and paid their last respects to the martyred jawans. All India Forward Bloc’s State committee members led by its general secretary Jyoti Ranjan Mohapatra paid tributes to the two Odisha jawans after their mortal remains reached Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here in the afternoon. Mohapatra condemned the cowardly act and said the sacrifices of the jawans will always be remembered.

The students, staff and principal of DAV Public School in Chandrasekharpur offered floral tributes, lit candles and observed two-minute silence on the premises of the educational institute in the memory of the jawans. Residents of Utkal Royal Residency in Gautam Nagar also paid homage to the slain jawans in the building’s community hall on Friday evening. The residents decided to make contributions for the families of the two Odia jawans.