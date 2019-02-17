Mining disruption worries trade unions in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Expressing concern over frequent disruptions in mining operations, all major coal trade unions have urged the district administration to rein in the indiscriminate agitations and bandhs enforced by the land losers in the region.

In a memorandum submitted to the Collector, the trade unions called for effective steps to ensure uninterrupted operations in the mines by proper maintenance of law and order situation.

INTUC leader Souvagya Chandra Pradhan, Hind Mazdoor Sabha leader Sankar Prasad Behera, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh leader Sanjay Majhi and AITUC leader Surendra Sharma met the Collector.

They said law and order situation and working environment in Talcher coalfields has worsened and it has become common for external forces to bring mining operations to a halt at alarming regularity.

The leaders bemoaned that frequent disruptions in mining operations not only affect coal production but also result in significant loss of revenue to the State and Central exchequer.

It is estimated that there has been a loss of production to the tune of 25 million tonnes in the last ten months and the financial losses suffered by the State is around Rs 1,500 crore.

An interruption in mining operations has adversely affected the working environment of the company.

