Odisha government stops paddy purchase two months early, farmers angry 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Going back on its promise to procure as much paddy from the farmers, the State Government has decided to stop procurement of the principal food grain two months ahead of the closure of the current kharif marketing season (KMS).

The State Government’s decision has evoked sharp criticism from the farmers and political parties as huge quantity of paddy is stacked outside mandis for days together.

The order of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department to the district collectors to close paddy procurement by the end of this month came as a surprise as the current kharif marketing season ends on April 31.

Announcing the food policy for 2018-19 KMS in September last year, the State Government had said there is no bar for procurement of any higher quantum if more paddy comes to the mandi from registered farmers. The past practice of deducting three quintals of paddy per member in the family of a farmer for consumption of marketable surplus of paddy has been waived.

The State Cabinet, while approving the food policy, had authorised the Food Supplies department to revise the target if the need arises.

The State Government had decided to procure 37 lakh tonnes of rice (55 lakh tonnes of paddy) during 2018-19 KMS beginning November last year from farmers who are registered in the online portal of Food

Supplies and Consumer Welfare department.

Justifying the decision for an early closure of paddy procurement, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister S N Patro said this year’s procurement has surpassed the target by 45 per cent.

Since the Government has already purchased marketable surplus of paddy from farmers, the closure of procurement operation will prevent recycling of paddy by rice millers.

On the other hand, Opposition Congress and BJP accused the ruling BJD of showing undue favour to rice millers to meet their election expenses.