Pulwama terror attack: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik raises ex gratia of martyrs from state to Rs 25 lakh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday enhanced ex gratia for the next of kin of two CRPF jawans from Odisha who attained martyrdom in Pulwama terror attack to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 10 lakh.

The State Government will also bear the education cost of the children of the martyrs and their villages will be turned into model panchayats. Schools of the villages will be named after the martyrs, the Chief Minister’s office said.

Earlier in the day, villagers of Ratanpur under Niali of Cuttack district had expressed discontentment over the announcement of Rs 10 lakh compensation by the State Government to the kin of Odia CRPF jawan Manoj Behera. They alleged that the compensation is low compared to what had been announced by other states. They also demanded a Government job for a member of the martyr’s family since he was the sole bread earner.

Other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have been quite generous with the compensation amount. While Madhya Pradesh Government has announced compensation of Rs 1 crore, a house and Government job for the next of the kin of the deceased, the Maharashtra Government declared ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh each for the family of the martyrs.

Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments have announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh each along with Government job while Rajasthan Government declared ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each, Government job for the next of the kin, 25 ‘bigha’ land or Rs 1 lakh cash with one MIG house for the deceased’s family.

Meanwhile, the IPS Association, Odisha has condemned the terror attack on the CRPF personnel.

Expressing anguish over the incident, the Association said, “It stands firmly in solidarity with the CRPF and is sure that resolute action will be taken against the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

Association secretary S K Priyadarsi said all its members will contribute one day’s salary to the welfare fund of DG, CRPF for supporting the bereaved families.

The Nimapara branch of the LIC settled three death claims on the lives of the bravehearts Prasanna Sahoo and Manoj Behera. Three cheques of Rs 1,52,800, Rs 87,540 and Rs 1,94,662 were issued in favour of the martyrs.