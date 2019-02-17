Home States Odisha

Rajnath Singh pays tribute to martyrs of 1942 massacre in Odisha

The Union home minister, after paying homage to the martyrs at Shaheed Stambha (martyrs' column), said the sacrifices of the CRPF soldiers in the recent Pulwama terror attack would not go in vain.

Published: 17th February 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHADRAK: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh Sunday visited Eram in Odisha's Bhadrak district and offered floral tributes to the martyrs who were gunned down in 1942 by the British police.

He is also scheduled to address a public rally and hold a meeting with BJP booth-level workers in the district. Accompanied by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other BJP leaders, Singh reached Eram, about 50 km from here, around 1 pm.

The Union home minister, after paying homage to the martyrs at Shaheed Stambha (martyrs' column), said the sacrifices of the CRPF soldiers in the recent Pulwama terror attack would not go in vain.

"The supreme sacrifice of the jawans (in Pulwama) will not go in vain," he told reporters.

Much like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, 29 people were killed in Eram, a remote village in Odisha's Bharak district, when the police opened fire at a crowd that had gathered to protest against the British regime.

Singh also offered prayers at Bhadra Kali temple here before heading for the public rally at Ranital, on the outskirts of Bhadrak town.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Dharmendra Pradhan CRPF Pulwama Terror Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp