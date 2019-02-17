Home States Odisha

Ratanpur rents with ‘Manoj amar rahe’ in CRPF constable Manoj Kumar Behera's final journey

The 32-year-old jawan was cremated with full State honours at the village cremation ground, located at a distance of about half a km, in the night. His cousin Rajan Behera lit the funeral pyre.

Published: 17th February 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bereaved family members of CRPF martyr Manoj Kumar Behera who lost his life in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack mourn as his mortal remains arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar Saturday Feb. 16 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Amid tears, anger and anti-Pakistan slogans, thousands of people on Saturday bid adieu to CRPF constable Manoj Kumar Behera in his native village Ratanpur under Niali block of Cuttack district on Saturday. He was among the 43 jawans who died on the spot in Pulwama terror attack in J-K on Thursday.

The 32-year-old jawan was cremated with full State honours at the village cremation ground, located at a distance of about half a km, in the night. His cousin Rajan Behera lit the funeral pyre.

Earlier, slogans like ‘Bharat mata ki jai’, ‘Manoj Kumar amar rahe’ reverberated the air as his body, wrapped in Tricolour, reached Ratanpur at 8.40 pm. A large number of people had lined up on both sides of Phulnakhara-Niali State Highway to pay their last respects to the martyred jawan. 

Some villagers also raised anti-Pakistan slogans such as ‘Pakistan murdabad,’ ‘Pakistan down down’ while demanding that the Centre should give a befitting reply to Pakistan for this barbaric act.

Manoj’s father Jatadhari said, “I am proud of my son who laid down his life for the nation. But, his death should be avenged.” His body was taken in a huge procession to the cremation ground.

“We are deeply saddened and proud at the same time that Manoj laid down his life for the country. He was very popular in our village and everybody loved him,” said a villager.

People from different walks of life including ministers, politicians, senior officials of CRPF and officers of district administration were present.

“The Centre should take revenge. Action against Pakistan first, election later,” the villagers said.  They have threatened to boycott election if no action is taken to avenge the deaths of Pulwama terrorist attack.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Kumar Behera CRPF Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp