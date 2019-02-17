Ratanpur rents with ‘Manoj amar rahe’ in CRPF constable Manoj Kumar Behera's final journey

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Amid tears, anger and anti-Pakistan slogans, thousands of people on Saturday bid adieu to CRPF constable Manoj Kumar Behera in his native village Ratanpur under Niali block of Cuttack district on Saturday. He was among the 43 jawans who died on the spot in Pulwama terror attack in J-K on Thursday.

The 32-year-old jawan was cremated with full State honours at the village cremation ground, located at a distance of about half a km, in the night. His cousin Rajan Behera lit the funeral pyre.

Earlier, slogans like ‘Bharat mata ki jai’, ‘Manoj Kumar amar rahe’ reverberated the air as his body, wrapped in Tricolour, reached Ratanpur at 8.40 pm. A large number of people had lined up on both sides of Phulnakhara-Niali State Highway to pay their last respects to the martyred jawan.

Some villagers also raised anti-Pakistan slogans such as ‘Pakistan murdabad,’ ‘Pakistan down down’ while demanding that the Centre should give a befitting reply to Pakistan for this barbaric act.

Manoj’s father Jatadhari said, “I am proud of my son who laid down his life for the nation. But, his death should be avenged.” His body was taken in a huge procession to the cremation ground.

“We are deeply saddened and proud at the same time that Manoj laid down his life for the country. He was very popular in our village and everybody loved him,” said a villager.

People from different walks of life including ministers, politicians, senior officials of CRPF and officers of district administration were present.

“The Centre should take revenge. Action against Pakistan first, election later,” the villagers said. They have threatened to boycott election if no action is taken to avenge the deaths of Pulwama terrorist attack.

