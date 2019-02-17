Home States Odisha

Thousands witness CRPF Havildar Prasanna Kumar Sahoo’s last journey in Odisha

From Kandarpur to Jagatsinghpur town, the 25 km road stretch witnessed a sea of humanity jostling to have a last glimpse and pay their tributes to martyr Prasanna Kumar Sahoo.

Published: 17th February 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Mortal remains of CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack during a tribute paying ceremony at AFS Palam in New Delhi Friday Feb 15 2019.

Mortal remains of CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack during a tribute paying ceremony at AFS Palam in New Delhi Friday Feb 15 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: From Kandarpur to Jagatsinghpur town, the 25 km road stretch witnessed a sea of humanity jostling to have a last glimpse and pay their tributes to martyr Prasanna Kumar Sahoo.

Havildar of CRPF 61 Battalion, Sahoo was among the 43 jawans killed in the terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sahoo’s mortal remains were consigned to flames on the banks of Devi river with full military honours. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State Finance Minister Sasibhusan Behera, MP Kulamani Samal and local MLA Chiranjeeb Biswal were present.

Earlier in the day, mortal remains of the brave son of the soil were brought to his native village Sikhar under Naugaon police limits. In the afternoon, SP Prakash R received Sahoo’s body at Kandarpur. From there, it was taken to Sikhar amidst people standing on both sides of the Cuttack-Nuagaon National Highway.

The air rented with “Saheed Jawan Prasanna Amar Rahe’’. People paid floral tributes to Sahoo at  Kandapur, Kaijanga, Hajipur, Biridi, Balia, Anakhia, Basantpur, Tarikunda, Nuapole, Charipolia, Gandhi Chowk, College Chowk, Court Chowk and Thana Chowk of Jagatsinghpur town. Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar and other district officials accompanied the mortal remains.

The town witnessed prayer meets, candlelight rallies and pujas in temples in the memory of the martyr. People urged the Centre to allow security forces to retaliate with a free hand. BJP leader Gatikrushan Satpathy said Pakistan should be taught a lesson for sponsoring terrorism.

Villagers of Sikharpur, meanwhile, have sought the intervention of Centre and State to hike the ex-gratia amount to Rs 50 lakh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama Attack CRPF Prasanna Kumar Sahoo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp