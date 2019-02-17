Thousands witness CRPF Havildar Prasanna Kumar Sahoo’s last journey in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: From Kandarpur to Jagatsinghpur town, the 25 km road stretch witnessed a sea of humanity jostling to have a last glimpse and pay their tributes to martyr Prasanna Kumar Sahoo.

Havildar of CRPF 61 Battalion, Sahoo was among the 43 jawans killed in the terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sahoo’s mortal remains were consigned to flames on the banks of Devi river with full military honours. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State Finance Minister Sasibhusan Behera, MP Kulamani Samal and local MLA Chiranjeeb Biswal were present.

Earlier in the day, mortal remains of the brave son of the soil were brought to his native village Sikhar under Naugaon police limits. In the afternoon, SP Prakash R received Sahoo’s body at Kandarpur. From there, it was taken to Sikhar amidst people standing on both sides of the Cuttack-Nuagaon National Highway.

The air rented with “Saheed Jawan Prasanna Amar Rahe’’. People paid floral tributes to Sahoo at Kandapur, Kaijanga, Hajipur, Biridi, Balia, Anakhia, Basantpur, Tarikunda, Nuapole, Charipolia, Gandhi Chowk, College Chowk, Court Chowk and Thana Chowk of Jagatsinghpur town. Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar and other district officials accompanied the mortal remains.

The town witnessed prayer meets, candlelight rallies and pujas in temples in the memory of the martyr. People urged the Centre to allow security forces to retaliate with a free hand. BJP leader Gatikrushan Satpathy said Pakistan should be taught a lesson for sponsoring terrorism.

Villagers of Sikharpur, meanwhile, have sought the intervention of Centre and State to hike the ex-gratia amount to Rs 50 lakh.