Home States Odisha

UGC to increase funding for research works: Rajnish Jain

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will enhance its funding for research works in universities in the coming days, said UGC secretary Rajnish Jain on Saturday. 

Published: 17th February 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

University grant Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The University Grants Commission (UGC) will enhance its funding for research works in universities in the coming days, said UGC secretary Rajnish Jain on Saturday. 

“UGC is more focused on quality, research and excellence in higher education,” said Jain who was in the city to attend the 93rd annual general meet of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) on SOA University campus here. “UGC is going to the increase funding for research works including large-scale and network-based research works,” said Jain.

On global ranking of universities, Jain said though some IITs and universities have fared well in the global ranking, more improvement is required. Vice-chancellors of universities from various parts of the country deliberated on “Autonomy for Excellence in Higher Education” on the inaugural day. 

Chief guest of the event and Odisha Skill Development Authority Chairman Subroto Bagchi said great institutions are about memorability and built on emotional and intellectual infrastructure. 

Stating that proximate leadership, rituals, rich communication, learning from adversity, vision and values as the ingredients of emotional infrastructure Bagchi said, universities like Calcutta, AMU, Jamia Milia or Utkal are known for memorability and what these institution stood for mattered the most. Among others, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, LN Gupta, Secretary, Higher Education Department, Bishnupada Sethi, AIU secretary general Furqan Qamar were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp