UGC to increase funding for research works: Rajnish Jain

BHUBANESWAR: The University Grants Commission (UGC) will enhance its funding for research works in universities in the coming days, said UGC secretary Rajnish Jain on Saturday.

“UGC is more focused on quality, research and excellence in higher education,” said Jain who was in the city to attend the 93rd annual general meet of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) on SOA University campus here. “UGC is going to the increase funding for research works including large-scale and network-based research works,” said Jain.

On global ranking of universities, Jain said though some IITs and universities have fared well in the global ranking, more improvement is required. Vice-chancellors of universities from various parts of the country deliberated on “Autonomy for Excellence in Higher Education” on the inaugural day.

Chief guest of the event and Odisha Skill Development Authority Chairman Subroto Bagchi said great institutions are about memorability and built on emotional and intellectual infrastructure.

Stating that proximate leadership, rituals, rich communication, learning from adversity, vision and values as the ingredients of emotional infrastructure Bagchi said, universities like Calcutta, AMU, Jamia Milia or Utkal are known for memorability and what these institution stood for mattered the most. Among others, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, LN Gupta, Secretary, Higher Education Department, Bishnupada Sethi, AIU secretary general Furqan Qamar were present.