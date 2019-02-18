Home States Odisha

62-year-old Odisha man kills self after assaulting daughter-in-law

She was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, a 62-year-old man attacked his daughter-in-law with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving her critically injured at Badabaruneipada village under Panikoili police limits on Saturday.

The accused, Damodar Behera, later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on the outskirts of the village, police said. The injured woman Sakuntala Behera alias Mili, aged 26, who sustained multiple injuries following the attack, was admitted to the district headquarters hospital at Jajpur town. 

Police said Damodar picked up a quarrel with Mili in the absence of his son on Saturday afternoon. The tiff soon took a violent turn as Damodar attacked Mili with a sharp-edged weapon.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and found Mili bleeding profusely. They then rushed her to the district headquarters hospital.

As soon as the news of the assault spread, Damodar committed suicide. On being informed, police reached the spot, seized Damodar’s body and started an investigation.

“We suspect, he might have committed suicide by hanging himself under guilt after the attack or in fear that the woman might die and he would be arrested,” said a police official. The injured woman is undergoing treatment at SCBMCH and her condition is stated to be critical, he said.

