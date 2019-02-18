Home States Odisha

BJP’s Jan Adalat blames BJD for all-round failure in Odisha

State BJP secretary Dhiren Senapati said the ‘Jan Adalat’ was held to ask BJD leaders about steps taken by the State Government for development of Rourkela city and Sundargarh district.

Published: 18th February 2019

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The BJP on Sunday organised a ‘Jan Adalat’ at Sector-3 ground where ruling BJD leaders were ‘indicted’ for failure on all fronts.

State BJP secretary Dhiren Senapati said the ‘Jan Adalat’ was held to ask BJD leaders about steps taken by the State Government for development of Rourkela city and Sundargarh district. He said senior BJD leaders of Rourkela and adjacent RN Pali Assembly segments were invited to defend the State Government, but none turned up.

Acting as judge, senior advocate Nrusingha Charan Jena said the State Government has failed on all fronts and should be dethroned at the earliest.

Senapati said among other things, the BJD Government was accused of failing to spend Central funds meant for Rourkela Smart City projects. He said several projects, whose foundations were laid by the Chief Minister or announced by him five to 15 years ago, have failed to take off.

These include setting up of a Government medical college and hospital, low-height-bridge-cum-barrage on Koel river, a wholesale market yard of Regulated Market Committee and setting up of the second campus of XIMB at Rourkela. He said the State Government is also responsible for deteriorating law and order situation, the virtual collapse of health and education services and farm sector.

Meanwhile, Central Executive Member to BJP Krushak Morcha and Odisha in-charge Rakesh Sharma, on a day-long visit to the city on Sunday, announced loan waiver for farmers in the event of BJP forming Government in Odisha. 

He also attended a meeting with the members of BJP Krushak Morcha of Panposh organisational district.

Sharma accused the BJD Government of failing to end the suffering of farmers in Odisha. He said the much-hyped KALIA scheme is a temporary measure to hoodwink farmers and only aimed to secure votes with payment of small amounts to them. He said it would not benefit the farmers in the long-run.

The BJD Government has done nothing in the last 19 years to expand irrigation coverage or enhance earnings of farmers, Sharma added.

