BSNL Odisha staffers’ three-day strike from Monday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB) Odisha telecom circle will observe three-day strike from Monday to press their eight-point charter of demands.

BSNL employees have been demanding implementation of third pay revision with 15 per cent fitment, allotment of 4G spectrum as per the proposals submitted by the management and payment of payment contribution as per Government rule.

Their other demands include revision of pension of BSNL retirees, delinking of pension revision from pay revision, approval for land management policy without any delay, completion of mutation and process of transferring of assets as per the Cabinet decision and scraping of outsourcing for operation and maintenance of mobile towers.

At a State-level meeting of members of AUAB, it was decided that the strike would be intensified if the pending demands of BSNL employees and retired employees are not fulfilled soon.

Convenor of AUAB (Odisha circle) Saroj Ranjan Das said all BSNL union members have been putting forward their demands for the last two years.

However, the Central Government has not taken any tangible steps to fulfil the demands.

The association members said the Union Government is expressing inability to revise salaries citing that BSNL is running into losses.

But in reality, the Government is busy leveraging support to private telecom companies and extending all sorts of favours to them at the expense of BSNL, they alleged.