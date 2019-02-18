Home States Odisha

Concern over depleting conventional energy sources  

A pact was also inked with National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur for development of Biju Patnaik Energy Park.

Published: 18th February 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sources of conventional energy like thermal and hydroelectric will get exhausted due to vast environmental changes and global warming, said Science and Technology Minister and Chairman of Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) Badri Narayan Patra on Sunday.

Inaugurating a three-day long workshop-cum-exhibition on renewable energy at Biju Patnaik Energy Park here on the occasion of OREDA’s 35th Foundation Day, Patra said it is time to come up with solutions to deal with such environmental changes. 

OREDA will have to find out cost-effective renewable sources of energy like tidal, solar, wind power and waste.

“In the past, an attempt was made to generate tidal energy, but it was not cost-effective for which the plan could not be executed. However, the project can be carried out in the future if conventional sources of energy start depleting,” he said. 

“The agency has been working as project implementer in energy sector like providing pumps to small and marginal farmers under Soura Jalanidhi scheme and implementing grid-connected rooftop solar programme through net-metering system for improvement of livelihoods of people in rural areas,” OREDA Chief Executive Roopa Mishra said and informed that OREDA has made Rs 385 crore turnover in the last two years. 

Commissioner-Cum-Secretary of Science and Technology department Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma urged citizens to use more renewable energy to control air pollution.

During the event, OREDA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar for SNA-Institution Association and long term partnership and cooperation in technical support.

The agency also signed agreements with Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) and District Mineral Foundation, Keonjhar for the introduction of renewable energy. A pact was also inked with National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur for development of Biju Patnaik Energy Park.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp