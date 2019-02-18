Concern over depleting conventional energy sources  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sources of conventional energy like thermal and hydroelectric will get exhausted due to vast environmental changes and global warming, said Science and Technology Minister and Chairman of Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) Badri Narayan Patra on Sunday.

Inaugurating a three-day long workshop-cum-exhibition on renewable energy at Biju Patnaik Energy Park here on the occasion of OREDA’s 35th Foundation Day, Patra said it is time to come up with solutions to deal with such environmental changes.

OREDA will have to find out cost-effective renewable sources of energy like tidal, solar, wind power and waste.

“In the past, an attempt was made to generate tidal energy, but it was not cost-effective for which the plan could not be executed. However, the project can be carried out in the future if conventional sources of energy start depleting,” he said.

“The agency has been working as project implementer in energy sector like providing pumps to small and marginal farmers under Soura Jalanidhi scheme and implementing grid-connected rooftop solar programme through net-metering system for improvement of livelihoods of people in rural areas,” OREDA Chief Executive Roopa Mishra said and informed that OREDA has made Rs 385 crore turnover in the last two years.

Commissioner-Cum-Secretary of Science and Technology department Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma urged citizens to use more renewable energy to control air pollution.

During the event, OREDA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar for SNA-Institution Association and long term partnership and cooperation in technical support.

The agency also signed agreements with Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) and District Mineral Foundation, Keonjhar for the introduction of renewable energy. A pact was also inked with National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur for development of Biju Patnaik Energy Park.