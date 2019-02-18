CPI to join hands with Congress to fight BJD, BJP in Odisha in upcoming Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) trying to stitch an alliance with Left and other like-minded parties ahead of the upcoming General Elections, the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday announced that it will join hands with Congress to fight against the BJD and BJP.

CPI general secretary D Raja, who attended the party’s State Council meeting here on Sunday, said the party is in talks with the Congress for possible electoral understanding.

“Not only CPI, but the CPI(M) is also speaking to the Congress. It is more likely that the CPI, CPM and JMM will come together to fight the elections jointly in Odisha,” Raja told media persons.

He said the ruling BJD’s politics of equidistance from communal forces (BJP) and secular parties (Congress) will not help the State in any way. After thorough deliberation on the issue in the State Council meeting of the party, it was decided that CPI will join hands with CPM, JMM and the Congress to defeat BJD and BJP.

He further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to fulfil the promises he had made before 2014 elections.

“He talked about black money but he has now stopped talking about it. He promised to create jobs for youths but failed to do so. While farmers across the country are under distress condition, and all democratic institutions are under attack, be it CBI, RBI, CAG or Medical Council,” Raja said.

The CPI leader said the country is passing through an uncertain phase with ‘Desh Bachao BJP Hatao’ becoming a slogan. The CPI is serious about the concern of people and to save the country and the secular, democratic fabric of the society, it has become imperative to defeat BJP in the upcoming elections.

The CPI State council has been authorised to further discuss the matter with Congress and other like-minded parties before coming to seat sharing, the party’s Odisha secretary Dibakar Nayak said.

OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik also confirmed the development of an alliance.

He, however, said discussions over the terms of the alliance, sharing of seats and other formalities are yet to be finalised.

Sources in CPI said the party may field its candidates in Aska and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats.