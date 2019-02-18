Frantic lobby for BJD tickets starts for upcoming Lok Sabha and state elections

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hectic lobbying has started in the ruling BJD for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections amid speculation that a large number of sitting MPs and MLAs will be denied renomination.

Many of the sitting MPs and MLAs, who are either in their second or third terms, have become quite unpopular among people and may prove to be a burden on the party during the polls.

Though speculation is doing rounds that those involved in chit fund and several other scams during the BJD regime will be denied tickets, the ruling party is yet to formulate any policy for selection of candidates till now.

Besides, joining of Opposition Congress and BJP leaders in BJD before the polls has also increased the number of ticket aspirants in the ruling party. Sources maintained that there are five to six contenders for each of the Assembly seats while new entrants are likely to replace the sitting MPs in many seats.

BJD now has 20 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in its kitty while the party has 117 MLAs in 147 member Assembly. Political observers are, however, doubtful whether the ruling party can repeat such a performance this time like the 2014 elections.

With a resurgent Congress and confident BJP on its toes, the BJD supremo is likely to bring in new faces.

Sources maintained that more than three fourth of the sitting MPs will be denied a ticket for the upcoming polls.

Besides those having links with tainted chit fund companies, many MPs have also lost touch with their constituencies and are not pulling on well with the MLAs representing parts of their Assembly segments.

Denying tickets to so many sitting legislators and MPs will not be an easy matter. Congress and BJP are waiting for an opportunity to take in BJD rebels and create problems for the ruling party in the polls.

Sources said the Chief Minister has already started district-wise meetings with party leaders for the candidate selection process.

While the Congress will finalise its candidates in the first week of March, the State BJP has already identified candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly segments.