Higher Educational Council to be made top policy-making body in Odisha 

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government is mulling to make the Higher Education Council the topmost policy-making body in higher education sector in the State. Higher Education Secretary Bishnupada Sethi said the Council will soon have 30 experts from various related domains and disciplines apart from the current Chairman, vice-chairman and a member secretary.

“The Council will be the highest policy-making body in higher education sector and act as an advisory council to the department of Higher Education in the State,” Sethi said.

He informed that the Council will mainly work towards bringing curriculum and exam reforms, improving rankings of State universities and other fields in higher education sector.

Sethi said the Council will also look after implementation of various schemes rolled out by the State Government for promotion of research activities in universities.

The Government formed the Council last year to improve the quality of education in the State. Higher Education Minister Ananta Das is the Chairman of the Council while former vice-chancellor of Utkal University Prof Ashok Das is the vice-chairperson. The council has been formed as per the guidelines laid down under National Policy on Education (NPE) and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

Sethi said the Council will help Odisha emerge as a centre of knowledge in the country.