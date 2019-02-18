Home States Odisha

Idco Towers project hangs fire

The construction work of Idco Towers to house offices and commercial establishments at Burla here is yet to see the light of day.

Published: 18th February 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The construction work of Idco Towers to house offices and commercial establishments at Burla here is yet to see the light of day. The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) had decided to construct an eight-storey complex at an estimated cost of around Rs 50 crore and set a target to float tender by the end of March 2017. 

But the process was halted due to delay in getting possession of the land. Even the corporation had deposited Rs  2.76 crore with the Revenue department for eight acres of land at Burla. Finally, the Idco got possession of the land in November, 2018. 

Though more than three months have passed, no further development has been made on the project.

The site for the proposed multi-storey complex is strategically located along National Highway-6 at the entry to Burla near Anand Vihar Township of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). 

While Mahanadi river flows on one side, a power channel of Hirakud Dam Project on the other side makes the place attractive. 

As per the plan, the building will have eight floors besides basement parking in two layers. The complex will house both Government and private offices besides commercial establishments. This apart, it will have a multi-purpose hall, a banquet hall and restaurant beside a food court.

At present, houses in residential areas are being hired by the companies and Government establishments to accommodate their offices due to lack of sufficient space/buildings inside the city. 

It was planned that after the Idco Towers is commissioned, upcoming offices and commercial establishments will get a new destination for their offices.

Divisional Head of Idco, Sambalpur Gouri Shankar Naik said they have already submitted a proposal to the higher authorities for construction of a compound wall after getting possession of the land. 

However, they are yet to get any communication for construction of the boundary wall, he added. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp