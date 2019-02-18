Idco Towers project hangs fire

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The construction work of Idco Towers to house offices and commercial establishments at Burla here is yet to see the light of day. The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) had decided to construct an eight-storey complex at an estimated cost of around Rs 50 crore and set a target to float tender by the end of March 2017.

But the process was halted due to delay in getting possession of the land. Even the corporation had deposited Rs 2.76 crore with the Revenue department for eight acres of land at Burla. Finally, the Idco got possession of the land in November, 2018.

Though more than three months have passed, no further development has been made on the project.

The site for the proposed multi-storey complex is strategically located along National Highway-6 at the entry to Burla near Anand Vihar Township of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

While Mahanadi river flows on one side, a power channel of Hirakud Dam Project on the other side makes the place attractive.

As per the plan, the building will have eight floors besides basement parking in two layers. The complex will house both Government and private offices besides commercial establishments. This apart, it will have a multi-purpose hall, a banquet hall and restaurant beside a food court.

At present, houses in residential areas are being hired by the companies and Government establishments to accommodate their offices due to lack of sufficient space/buildings inside the city.

It was planned that after the Idco Towers is commissioned, upcoming offices and commercial establishments will get a new destination for their offices.

Divisional Head of Idco, Sambalpur Gouri Shankar Naik said they have already submitted a proposal to the higher authorities for construction of a compound wall after getting possession of the land.

However, they are yet to get any communication for construction of the boundary wall, he added.

