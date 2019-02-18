Home States Odisha

Joranda Mela from today, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan likely to join inaugural ceremony

Published: 18th February 2019

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The three-day famous Magha Mela at Joranda here will begin on Monday with a congregation of thousands of ascetics. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is likely to join the inaugural ceremony.

Beginning on Magha Purnima, the festival is observed to mark the day of salvation of Mahima Gosain in Sunya Mandir at Joranda. Thousands of ascetics have arrived at the international headquarters of the Mahima cult to participate in the mela.

The fair is exclusively a mass prayer of ascetics for the welfare of the world. It is aimed at spreading the message of love and humanity.

This apart, a trade fair has been set up to showcase and sell local produces. More than 2,000  traders are participating in it.

