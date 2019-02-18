Marwari society pays tribute to slain CRPF jawans 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Marwari Society of the City on Sunday paid tributes to the martyrs killed in Pulwama terror attack. Bhubaneswar North MLA Priyadarshi Mishra was present at the event.

“We will contribute `two lakh each to the families of havildar Prasanna Kumar Sahoo and constable Manoj Behera who laid down their lives for the country,” said Bhubaneswar Marwari Society president Sanjay Lath.

The members of the society said they will also contribute financial assistance to the families of 38 other CRPF personnel who were martyred in the terror attack.