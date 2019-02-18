NIT-R carves out niche in research 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The National Institution of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R), with its initiatives for mental and psychological development of students and staff members, has set a benchmark in academic research, said Director of NIT-R Prof Animesh Biswas.

Research and academic activities of the institution are widely accepted nationally and globally. In 2018-19, its research and text books have been published by Springer Nature Singapore, Elsevier Academic Press, Cambridge, and Taylor & Francis Group. Similarly, international publishers, including CRC and MacMillan have given contracts to NIT-R faculties and have scheduled publications of their research monographs and books, he added.

Prof Biswas said NIT-R’s research visibility is appreciable with respect to scholarly output.