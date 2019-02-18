No Kashmiri has been harassed in Odisha after Pulwama attack: DGP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police on Sunday said there is no incident of any harassment against natives or students of Jammu and Kashmir in the State.

“However, we are alert. In case of any trouble, people from Kashmir staying or visiting Odisha can contact local police station or dial - 100. All help will be provided forthwith. We are duty bound to protect all of you,” DGP Dr RP Sharma said in a tweet.

As the Union Home Ministry issued an advisory to all States to ensure safety and security of the students and people from J&K living under their jurisdiction after certain reports of alleged intimidation following the Pulwama terror attack, State Police said no such incident has been reported in Odisha.

Dr Sharma told ‘The Express’ if any resident of the Valley is harassed here, the police will look into the matter immediately.

“While we go all out against the terrorists, we have to distinguish between innocent citizens and the radical elements. Any sort of ill-treatment towards the natives of Jammu and Kashmir will vitiate the environment,” the DGP said.

The police said though they do not have an exact number of Jammu and Kashmir natives currently in Odisha, students from the Valley might be studying in the State.

The CRPF also took to Twitter to announce the launch of a 24-hour helpline for Kashmiri students and other natives staying out of the Valley.

“Kashmiri students and general public, presently out of Kashmir, can contact CRPF Madadgaar on 24X7 toll-free number 14411 or SMS us at 7082814411 for speedy assistance in case they face any difficulties or harassment,” CRPF said in a tweet.

The CRPF also issued an advisory saying it has been noticed on social media that some miscreants are trying to circulate fake pictures of the body parts of the martyred jawans to invoke hatred.

The paramilitary force urged citizens not to circulate such photographs and posts and report such malicious content to it.