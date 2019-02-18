NTPC slips into super critical stage in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: With shutting down of a 500 MW unit due to disruption of coal mining operations by Hariharpur and Pathamunda villagers, NTPC Kaniha power plant has slipped into a supercritical stage.

Mining operations at Talcher Coalfields have been hit for the last few days. The State Government has not yet taken any steps to end the deadlock even as it is believed that two ruling party legislators are supporting the stir.

A top NTPC official said if the situation does not improve and coal supply is not resumed by Monday, then NTPC authorities will be forced to shut down another 500 MW unit which will curtail the supply of power to Odisha and 17 other States.

The 3,000 MW NTPC power plant at Kaniha draws 55,000-tonne coal per day from Lingaraj and Kaniha coal mines. While Kaniha is located near the plant, Lingaraj is situated 30 km away at Talcher.

Since February 11, there has been no coal supply from Kaniha coal mine as the residents of Pathamunda are on strike demanding acquisition of their village by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). The power plant draws about 20,000 to 25,000 tonne of coal from the mine.

Similarly, since February 15, residents of Hariharpur have blocked the railway track at new Balanda site stopping coal supply to the plant from Talcher side either from Lingaraj or any other source. They are demanding employment at NTPC as part of their rehabilitation.

The power plant, according to the NTPC officials, had a stock of more than two lakh tonne coal on February 11 but it has plummeted to below 75,000 tonnes as on Sunday.

“We are operating five out of six units as one unit had to be closed down due to shortage of coal. Power generation, which should be at 3,000 MW per day, has come down to 1,500 MW now. We are regulating supply to our consuming States, including Odisha. We hope an early solution to the problem,” said the NTPC official.

He said the AngCollector has been apprised of the situation.