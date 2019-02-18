Odisha CM lays foundation stone for Odisha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Ratagarh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Odisha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Ratagarh near Baranga in Cuttack district.

The 500-bed state-of-the-art hospital would be developed in collaboration with Tata Trusts. The State Government has provided 25 acres of land for the facility which would be built on the lines of Tata Memorial Hospital at Mumbai.

The modern facility is a part of the comprehensive cancer care programme launched in the State last year. While an estimated Rs 800 crore has been earmarked for executing and grounding the project over a period of five years, Tata Trusts will provide Rs 300 crore and the rest Rs 500 crore will be borne by Odisha Government. Besides, the State will also fund the operational expenses of all facilities established under the programme and support free treatment of poor and needy patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen said the State Government is committed to provide best cancer care to people. The new hospital and research centre will create a new era in cancer treatment and provide comprehensive, accessible and affordable cancer care in Odisha, he said.

“We have been taking pro-active measures in the State including infrastructure upgradation of district hospitals, both in terms of trained doctors and staff to provide free chemotherapy in all 30 districts. Tata Trusts has immense expertise in the field of cancer care and research. The comprehensive cancer care programme will certainly create the much-needed synergy,” Naveen said.

Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata, who was present at the groundbreaking ceremony, said cancer is neither a poor man’s disease nor a rich man’s ailment. It hits everyone somewhere sometime.

The Tata Trusts will share their knowledge in cancer care to support the State’s effort in high-end cancer treatment and the hospital will save thousands of lives in years to come, he added.

Last year, Odisha Government and Tata Trusts had signed an MoU to provide high quality and affordable cancer treatment services in the State.

The partnership envisages setting up and managing a network of 15 cancer care centres in the State through a special purpose vehicle Odisha Cancer Care Foundation (OCCF).

As part of the programme, a three-tier network of facilities is being set up with Acharya Harihara Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack, which will be developed as an apex centre.

Along with the Government medical colleges, the district hospitals will also be equipped to offer diagnostics and standardised day care chemotherapy. Selected district hospitals will also additionally offer radiotherapy services. It will create a State-wide cancer care network with an objective to take treatment closest to patients.