Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges youths to serve society

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged the youths to adopt volunteerism as a vocation in life and dedicate themselves in service of the society and people.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged the youths to adopt volunteerism as a vocation in life and dedicate themselves in service of the society and people. 

Addressing the regional convention of Biju Yuva Vahini (BYV) at Baliyatra ground here on Sunday, Naveen said youths are the messengers of welfare and development.

“Youths should realise their own power and be conscious about their expertise with a motive to serve the society. The BYV has created an opportunity for it,” he said.

The CM said he is happy that BYV members have considered ‘service’ as their religion. The philanthropic spirit of the members has increased their confidence, he said.

“Sacrifice and commitment is necessary to serve the society. There is no substitute of service. Patriotism should be the role model of youths,” he added.

Prior to the CM’s address, BYV chief Arup Patnaik said around 2.7 lakh volunteers have been enrolled under the programme in the State so far. A delegation of BYV is scheduled to tour Singapore for an exposure visit, he informed.

The CM felicitated some top-performing BYV volunteers at the convention which was attended by members from Cuttack, Kendrapara and Dhenkanal districts.

He also inaugurated projects worth around Rs 270 crore and laid foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 526 crore through video conferencing.

The inaugurated projects are Biju Setus on Sanachancho-Badachancho road, pipe-water supply at Choudwar, 300-bed girls’ hostel for Ravenshaw Junior College and water treatment plant at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Similarly, the projects for which foundation stones were laid are Nayabazar-Madhupatna over-bridge, two road projects under Cuttack Sadar and Nischintakoili blocks, bridge over Gobari river on Mahanga-Bagasarapur road and 400-bed hostel at Shailabala Women’s College.

The CM laid the foundation for two state-of-the-art dairy processing plants at Govindpur and Kendupatna worth Rs 244 crores and Rs 13 crore respectively.

With daily output of 5 lakh litre and 20,000 litre, the plants will boost socio-economic growth of over 2.5 lakh dairy farmers in the State.

