Outfits vow to make Odisha liquor free

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of people under the banner of Naba Nirman Samiti and Milita Odisha Nishanibaran Abhiyan took a vow to make Odisha liquor free and staged a demonstration in front of Raghunathpur police station.

The members of the outfits demanded a complete ban on alcohol in Raghunathpur block and other parts of the district. They said liquor is responsible for a rise in criminal activities in the district.

The protestors said Jagatsinghpur is the native place of eminent personalities like Nabakrushna Choudhry, Gopabandhu Choudhury and Sarala Devi. The district has contributed significantly to the freedom struggle and prohibition will be a befitting tribute to the local heroes.

The agitators apprehended that liquor will be distributed in different villages of Raghunathpur and other areas of Jagatsinghpur district during campaigning by political parties for the ensuing polls.

Snehansu Jena of Naba Nirman Samiti said, “Women of different panchayats have intensified their stir and shut down illicit liquor outlets to make their localities liquor free. However, no steps have been taken to ban the sale of liquor. We have given one week’s time to the State Government to stop sale of illicit liquor else our stir will be intensified,” he said.

Sailez Rabi of Milita Odisha Nishanibaran Abhiyan said, “We have submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Odisha through local police to make Odisha a liquor-free State. Our outfit has started the anti-liquor movement in different parts of the State but the Government has been callous towards our demand.”

Other organisations and youth clubs, including Brundaban Chandra Anchlika Youth Club, have also joined the movement.

State coordinator of Milita Odisha Nishanibaran Abhiyan Ramakant Mandal along with activists Devi Prasad Moharana, Saubhagya Swain, Manorama Sethy and Niramala Mallick took part in the agitation.