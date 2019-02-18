Paddy procurement irregularities from district administration irk Ganjam farmers

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Discontent is simmering among farmers in Ganjam owing to the callousness of the district administration and monopoly of millers engaged for procurement of paddy.

The recent announcement of the administration to stop paddy procurement by February 28 has added to the farmers’ anger.

This year, the district administration has targeted to procure 32 lakh quintal paddy and register at least two lakh farmers. As per official records, mandis were opened from December 15 in all blocks of the district and it was supposed to continue till end of April.

However, till date, only 1.28 lakh farmers have registered their names. Even against the target of 32 lakh quintal, only around 28.21 lakh quintal of paddy was procured from only 59,727 farmers through 386 primary cooperative societies.

Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha, a farmers’ body, on Sunday submitted a memorandum to the District Collector stating that the procurement process as per the earlier decision is continued.

Simanchal Nahak of the Mahasabha said during procurement, the millers took an additional 5 kg paddy and also charged the farmers for sacks.

Usually, farmers in the district opt for late yield of paddy. They had hoped that their produce will be procured by the administration which had preponed the procurement process this year. However, huge quantity of paddy can now be seen stacked outside mandis.

Nahak said traders from Andhra Pradesh regularly lift huge quantity of paddy from rural areas by paying less than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) fixed by the State Government. The farmers have no option but to sell their paddy to such traders, he said. Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrita Kulange on Sunday convened an emergency meeting at Chhatrapur to take stock of the situation.

He asked officials to meet the procurement target in the next ten days. The officials were also asked to contact those farmers who had registered with the cooperative societies but have not supplied their produce yet.

Kulange said the State Government would be requested to enhance the procurement target as well as the procurement date.