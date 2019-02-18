Plus II evaluation in Odisha to come under CCTV watch

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After introducing the provision of installation of CCTV cameras in examination centres during Plus II examinations from this year, the State Government has now decided to conduct online monitoring of the evaluation process at valuation zones.

Accordingly, all valuation zones will be brought under CCTV scanner.

Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), which will conduct the Plus II tests, has asked all valuation zone supervisors to take necessary steps to install CCTV cameras in the examination centres by March 15.

The CCTV surveillance system in each zone will have internet connectivity for real-time monitoring of the entire evaluation process from the CHSE office.

CHSE Chairman Amarendra Kumar Patnaik said the new order has been issued as part of the strict regulation in the evaluation process and to ensure safety, security and timely completion of the entire process. An order issued by Patnaik to the supervisors stated that valuation zones, both online and offline, must come under CCTV surveillance.

“The strong room, where the answer scripts, mark foils, examiner’s reports and other important documents are stored, has to be kept under CCTV scanner,” the order said. It further stated that the CCTV footage of the entire period of valuation will be stored for future reference.

CHSE Examination Controller BK Sahu said this year, the Council has set up 58 offline valuation zones for evaluation of answer scripts. “The number of online valuation zones will be finalised soon,” he said.

Sahu said the examination supervisors have also been asked to ensure storage of evaluated answer scripts in a manner that it could be provided without any delay in case of receipt of any indent through council, court or RTI Act.