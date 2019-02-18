Home States Odisha

Rayagada jackfruits to be available in 4 cities

Jackfruits from Rayagada will soon be available in retail outlets across Bhubaneswar besides, Ranchi, New Delhi and Ahmedabad.

Published: 18th February 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Jackfruits from Rayagada will soon be available in retail outlets across Bhubaneswar besides, Ranchi, New Delhi and Ahmedabad. Odisha Livelihood Mission and ORMAS have collaborated with Reliance Retail and Mother Dairy outlets in the four places to sell jackfruits grown in the district. A large quantity of jackfruits is produced in Nayamgiri hills but tribals, who take care of the plants, do not get market price for the produce. 

At the beginning of the fruit-bearing season, traders from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra pay in advance to the tribals to take the unripe jackfruits that are used as vegetables. As a result, tribals are deprived of getting proper price for their produce. After the unripe jackfruits are  sold, the remaining are left to ripen on trees. There is heavy demand for jackfruits during festivals like ‘Savitri Brata’ and ‘Raja’.

However, the demand falls after these festivals. Only 20 per cent of ripened  jackfruits  reach the market. The rest is wasted as the tribals do not consume all the fruits.

But last year, the OLM had formed different producers’ groups for marketing linkage of jackfruits and decided to transport 15 tonne at a cost of `28 per kg to other states in the first phase. The principal producers’ group, Dharanipenu Farmers’ Producer Company Limited, had started collecting jackfruits from two producers’ groups at Chatikona in Niyamgir hills. They sent around 600 kg of jackfruits to Reliance Retails at New Delhi in the first phase. 

Value Chain Expert Sandeep Kumar Dash said the district produces around 50,000 tonne of jackfruit every year. There is heavy demand in northern states for its flavour and confectionery taste. The district administration is also planning to step up awareness drives to include other producer groups in the trade in a phased manner, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp