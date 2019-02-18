Rayagada jackfruits to be available in 4 cities

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Jackfruits from Rayagada will soon be available in retail outlets across Bhubaneswar besides, Ranchi, New Delhi and Ahmedabad. Odisha Livelihood Mission and ORMAS have collaborated with Reliance Retail and Mother Dairy outlets in the four places to sell jackfruits grown in the district. A large quantity of jackfruits is produced in Nayamgiri hills but tribals, who take care of the plants, do not get market price for the produce.

At the beginning of the fruit-bearing season, traders from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra pay in advance to the tribals to take the unripe jackfruits that are used as vegetables. As a result, tribals are deprived of getting proper price for their produce. After the unripe jackfruits are sold, the remaining are left to ripen on trees. There is heavy demand for jackfruits during festivals like ‘Savitri Brata’ and ‘Raja’.

However, the demand falls after these festivals. Only 20 per cent of ripened jackfruits reach the market. The rest is wasted as the tribals do not consume all the fruits.

But last year, the OLM had formed different producers’ groups for marketing linkage of jackfruits and decided to transport 15 tonne at a cost of `28 per kg to other states in the first phase. The principal producers’ group, Dharanipenu Farmers’ Producer Company Limited, had started collecting jackfruits from two producers’ groups at Chatikona in Niyamgir hills. They sent around 600 kg of jackfruits to Reliance Retails at New Delhi in the first phase.

Value Chain Expert Sandeep Kumar Dash said the district produces around 50,000 tonne of jackfruit every year. There is heavy demand in northern states for its flavour and confectionery taste. The district administration is also planning to step up awareness drives to include other producer groups in the trade in a phased manner, he added.