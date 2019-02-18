Training camp held for polling officers ahead of Lok Sabha and Odisha assembly polls

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A training camp for presiding and first polling officers is being conducted at three places at Belpahar. The five-day training programme will continue till February 20 with a total of 608 officers participating in it.

Municipality executive officer Lokanath Tiwari discussed the administrative arrangements and possible lapses in a detailed report on the first day of the camp.

In a related development, a preparatory meeting for ensuing General Elections was held under the chairmanship of Collector Bibhuti Bhusan Patnaik on Saturday at the District Mineral Fund Conference Hall here.

As per Election Commission guidelines, Patnaik directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps for ensuring electricity supply to booths, set up camp rest house, voter help centre, urinals and toilets.

Besides, discussions were held on preparing correct route charts, taking necessary steps as per checklist and special drive for registration of new voters. It was decided to ensure proper coordination between police administration and other departments.

Jharsuguda SP Aswini Mohanty, DRDA project director Satyanarayan Dash, ADM Trilochan Majhi , Sub-Collector Brajabandhu Bhoi, all BDOs, tehsildars and other district level officers attended the meeting.