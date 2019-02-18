Home States Odisha

University Vice-Chancellors stress on diverse academic ecosystem

Published: 18th February 2019

VCs of various universities at the AIU general meet on SOA campus. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of various universities on Sunday emphasised on the need of building a diverse and healthy academic ecosystem to achieve excellence in the country’s higher education sector. 

The VCs, who are in the City to attend a three-day annual general meet of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at SOA University here, opined that instead of striving for equality, institutions should look at a more diverse and healthy ecosystem where they will have the freedom to define their own excellence.

On the second day of the meet, sessions on topics ‘Promotion of Sports and Sports Culture in Higher Education’ and ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution: Challenges for and response of Higher Education” were organised.

AIU president Prof Sandeep Sancheti said academic institutions in India has never treated sports in an enthusiastic manner. 

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who attended a recent zonal meeting of AIU, had said India was a sport loving country, not a sport playing nation.

“These words of the cricketing legend explains the need of including sports as a mandatory subject in the curriculum in our education system,” he said.

