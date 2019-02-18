Home States Odisha

Villagers in Baripada fear severe water crisis

Owing to the apathetic attitude of block officials, around 1,200 residents of four villages in the gram panchayat have been facing severe water crisis for the last few months.

Published: 18th February 2019

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: With summer approaching, residents of Khanua gram panchayat under Badasahi block are apprehensive that the water crisis in their locality will only get worse. 

Tired of false assurances, the villagers have now decided to meet the Collector to apprise him of the problem. Owing to the apathetic attitude of block officials, around 1,200 residents of four villages in the gram panchayat have been facing severe water crisis for the last few months.

Around 80 per cent of the people of the panchayat are below the poverty line. The tubewells in the villages stopped functioning two years ago and the wells went dry too. 

To add to the villagers’ woes, the RWSS pipeline too has stopped supplying water to the area due to disruption in power supply. Electricity was disconnected as residents of neighbouring Dukura gram panchayat did not pay the bills. 

Chief Engineer of RWSS, Mayurbhanj Narayan Prasad Gandhi said that the problem will be sorted out soon.

