11 arrested for illegal fishing in Odisha sanctuary

By PTI

KENDRAPARA: Eleven fishermen have been taken into custody by forest personnel and their trawls seized for venturing into the prohibited Gahirmatha marine sanctuary - one of the largest rookery of Olive Ridley turtles in Odisha's Kendrapara district - an official said.

Nearly one quintal of sea fish was seized from the impounded vessels during the mid-sea interception near Hukitola coast on Monday, said B P Acharya, the divisional forest officer, Rajnagar mangrove (wildlife) division.

"Sea fishing has been restricted round the year within the marine sanctuary. However, patrolling is stepped up between November and May every year in view of the annual mass nesting season of the endangered turtles," he explained.

The arrested fishermen, residents of a hamlet near Paradip port town, were forwarded to jail custody for 14 days on Tuesday under relevant provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982, Acharya said.