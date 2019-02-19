Climate change cloud on rainfall 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is bearing the brunt of climate change as the number of rainy days per year has been gradually declining even as the quantum of rainfall remains the same, said Additional Secretary of Water Resources department Kamal Mishra on Monday.

Speaking at the National Consultation on Climate Change Impacts and Sustainable Livelihood here, Mishra said the trend of rainfall in Odisha in the last 25 years is a matter of serious concern as it shows the impact of climate change on the State. A detailed analysis of IMD’s rainfall statistics between 1993 and 2017 shows that the average number of rainy days in the State has come down from 90 days to 63.4 days per year, he said.

While Odisha usually experiences a 120-day long monsoon, the number of rainy days during this season has come down to 49.9 days in the recent years. “Our study shows that Odisha gets around 85 per cent of its rain during monsoon and the rest in the remaining days of the year. However, the declining number of rainy days is a matter of serious concern in view of the quantum of average rainfall every year (1,450 mm per year) which has remained the same,” Mishra said.

The official further said due to this changing atmospheric phenomenon, Odisha gets more amount of rainfall within a lesser span of time. “While we used to get 1,450 mm average rainfall in a span of 90 days, now we are getting the same amount of rain in 63 to 64 days. Because of this phenomenon, the State is witnessing intense rainfall as well as severe floods and droughts,” he said. The massive floods in the aftermath of cyclone Titli last year was a result of this phenomenon, he informed.

Mishra said the change in climatic events has started affecting the State’s agriculture production and also the non-agriculture sectors. “To deal with these challenges, the State Government is now working towards launching projects in which agriculture and irrigation will be integrated to ensure optimum use of water for harvesting crops and make livelihood projects more sustainable,” he said.

