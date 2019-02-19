Jaundice raises its ugly head in urban pockets of Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: At Least 30 persons are suffering from liver ailments in urban pockets of Koraput for the last one week.

On Monday, Assistant District Medical Officer Arun Padhee visited the affected areas in Koraput town. Cases of liver diseases have been reported from Pujariput, Main road, Government colony, railway colony and Market street. While a majority of the patients was admitted to the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Koraput, some of the affected persons were provided treatment at private clinics.

Locals complained that the municipality has been dumping garbage on main roads close to Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) pipelines. As many of the pipelines are damaged and leaking, water gets contaminated due to dumping of garbage.

Meanwhile, the administration has directed officials of PHED and Koraput municipality to ensure that safe drinking water is provided to all residents. The officials were also asked to identify rusted and leaking pipelines and replace or repair those at the earliest.

The administration has directed the PHED officials to clean the tanks, drains and ponds near the PHED lines to prevent contamination of water. Padhee said the health department is adequately equipped to tackle jaundice cases and the administration has initiated measures to check the diseases from spreading to new areas.